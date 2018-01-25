What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (January 25, 2018).

Continue Reading Below

Trump said he was willing to testify under oath in Mueller's probe into Russia's election interference, "subject to my lawyers."

The president for the first time said publicly that he supported a pathway to citizenship for the young immigrants known as Dreamers.

Several mayors pulled out of a meeting with Trump over a move to pressure sanctuary cities to comply with immigration demands.

The Senate confirmed Alex Azar, a critic of the ACA, to be Health and Human Services secretary.

The former doctor for the U.S. women's gymnastics team was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison on sexual-abuse charges.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. pressed China to expel North Korean agents helping finance Pyongyang's weapons programs.

Trump urged Turkey to pull back from its offensive against Kurdish forces in northwestern Syria.

Brazil's da Silva lost an appeal of his corruption conviction, clouding his bid to run for president.

Chinese scientists cloned two monkeys by transplanting donor cells into eggs, a world-wide first.

The GAO has launched a probe into fake comments on proposed regulations at various federal agencies.

Militants struck a charity in Afghanistan, leaving three people dead. Islamic State claimed responsibility.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 25, 2018 02:47 ET (07:47 GMT)