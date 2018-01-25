U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week.

Continue Reading Below

Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs across the U.S., increased by 17,000 to a seasonally adjusted 233,000 in the week ended Jan. 20, the Labor Department said Thursday.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected 237,000 new claims last week.

Write to Sharon Nunn at sharon.nunn@wsj.com and Sarah Chaney at sarah.chaney@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 25, 2018 08:53 ET (13:53 GMT)