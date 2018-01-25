3M Amps Up Outlook On Tax Law -- Earnings Review

3M Co. (MMM) shares rose 2.4% premarket Thursday after the industrial conglomerate reported its fourth-quarter earnings. Here's what you need to know:

Continue Reading Below

EARNINGS: The Minnesota-based company reported net income of $523 million, or 85 cents a share. Excluding the impact of the new tax law, the conglomerate earned $2.10 a share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected adjusted earnings of $2.01 a share.

REVENUE: Revenue rose 9% to $8 billion, more than the $7.8 billion analysts expected. Some of the biggest sales increases came from personal-safety products and electronics.

TAX WATCH: The company's fourth-quarter results included a $762 million charge related to the tax overhaul, which included tax on earnings from non-U.S. units and the revaluation of deferred tax assets and liabilities.

OUTLOOK: 3M raised its 2018 earnings outlook to $10.20 to $10.70a share from a prior forecast of $9.60 to $10.00 a share. It now expects its full-year tax rate to be between 20% and 22%, versus a prior range of 26% to 27%.

Write to Cara Lombardo at cara.lombardo@wsj.com

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 25, 2018 08:15 ET (13:15 GMT)