Dollar Hits New Low After Mnuchin Says Weakness Aids Trade

Continue Reading Below

The dollar dropped to its lowest point since late 2014 against a basket of leading global currencies following comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that a weaker greenback is good for trade.

U.S. Existing Home Sales Fell in December

Sales of previously owned U.S. homes declined in December, suggesting that fast-rising prices and tight inventory may be weighing on buyer demand heading into 2018.

Dow Industrials, S&P 500 Rise as Dollar Slips

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were on track to close at fresh records, as a drop in the dollar and a string of upbeat earnings lifted stocks higher Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Companies Explore Whether U.S. Can Replace 'Double Irish'

A provision in the newly revised tax code slashes the income tax that companies pay on royalties from the overseas use of intellectual property, making it more attractive to house these rights on American soil.

Chinese Economic Adviser Pledges to Ease Market Access

President Xi Jinping's top economic deputy pledged to ease access for foreign companies to China's services and manufacturing sectors, sustaining a defense by Beijing that it upholds international trade and global economic integration.

U.S. Oil Supplies Fall Less Than Forecast

U.S. crude-oil inventories fell by a less-than-expected 1.1 million barrels last week, government data showed, as refinery activity slowed down. Gasoline stockpiles climbed by a greater-than-expected 3.1 million barrels.

Private Equity Expected to Benefit From Tax Overhaul

The private-equity industry is set to get a shot in the arm from the tax overhaul, a new analysis shows.

Oil Steadies Ahead of U.S. Stocks Data

Oil prices steadied below a three-year high, with expectations of a build in U.S. crude stocks weighing on the market.

Eurozone Economy Picks Up Speed, Surveys Indicate

The eurozone economy accelerated further as 2018 got under way, amid signs that inflationary pressures are starting to build.

Mexican Inflation Off to a Slow Start in 2018

Inflation in Mexico slowed sharply in the first half of January as the impact from the previous year's jump in gasoline prices faded and fruit and vegetable prices fell.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2018 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)