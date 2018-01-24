Oil Steadies Ahead of U.S. Stocks Data

Oil prices steadied below a three-year high, with expectations of a build in U.S. crude stocks weighing on the market.

Oklahoma Drilling Accident is Deadliest Since Start of Shale Boom

Five workers were killed in a well explosion in Oklahoma, authorities said Tuesday, in the deadliest shale-drilling accident since the boom in U.S. oil and gas production began a decade ago..

Musk Could Net Billions by Hitting Tesla's New Milestones

Tesla unleashed a bold pay package for Chief Executive Elon Musk that again ties his compensation entirely to key performance benchmarks. This time, the goals take the electric-car maker to cosmic heights, including an ultimate aim of hitting $650 billion in market value.

China's Shift From Coal to Gas Boosts LNG Price

China is replacing coal with gas, sucking up global supplies of the fuel and pushing up the price of liquefied natural gas to a three-year high.

Oil Boosted by IMF Growth Expectations

Oil prices were buoyed Tuesday by hopes that the global economy will keep humming, boosting demand for oil in a market that has been growing steadily tighter.

Natural Gas Higher on Cold-Weather Forecast

Natural gas prices surged Tuesday, posting their biggest daily gains in over a year as traders bet that a cold spell is just around the corner.

U.S. Crude-Oil Supplies Seen Decreasing in DOE Data

U.S. crude-oil inventories are expected to show a decrease of 1.9 million barrels in data due Wednesday from the Department of Energy. Gasoline stockpiles are expected to grow by 2.5 million barrels on average.

Puerto Rico Moves to Privatize Bankrupt Power Authority

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said he would put the island's power utility up for sale, a watershed step toward dismantling a deeply indebted public monopoly that came under intense criticism for its response to Hurricane Maria.

FirstEnergy Gets $2.5 Billion From Elliott, Bluescape Investor Group

FirstEnergy has raised $2.5 billion in a private stock offering from a group led by activist investor Elliott Management and private-equity firm Bluescape.

Big East Coast Refiner Files for Bankruptcy, Blaming Regulation

Philadelphia Energy Solutions affiliates which account for more than one-quarter of the fuel-refining capacity on the East Coast filed for bankruptcy protection, blaming the steep cost of complying with a federal environmental regulation.

January 24, 2018 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)