Lowe's Increases Size of Seasonal Hiring Spree

Lowe's Cos. (LOW) said Wednesday it is hiring 53,000 seasonal employees at its stores to help handle the home-improvement industry's springtime rush.

The positions--which are both full-time and part-time--could also last past the company's busy season. Lowe's currently has almost 250,000 employees staffing its U.S. stores, it said.

The year's hiring announcement is bigger than last year's when Lowe's said it was hiring over 45,000 employees. Almost 40% of those seasonal employees joined the company permanently, Lowe's said.

The company is hiring people for roles such as sales specialists and customer-service associates, it said.

Shares rose 0.3% in morning trading.

