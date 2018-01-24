Consumer Cos Up as Traders Shrug Off Home Sales, LG Warning -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose as traders bet trade frictions and a slowdown in home sales would be contained.

Continue Reading Below

Washing-machine maker LG Electronics warned that it would have to raise prices on appliances in response to new tariffs on imported washers imposed by the Trump administration.

Used-home sales slowed in December, but 2017 still saw the highest tally of sales since before the housing crisis in 2006.

Toys 'R' Us is closing about 20% of its U.S. stores, which could lead to as many as 4,500 layoffs, as the retailer's bankruptcy and operational missteps online and in stores weighed on holiday sales.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

January 24, 2018 16:49 ET (21:49 GMT)