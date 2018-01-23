Unum to Buy Poland's Pramerica Ycie From Prudential Financial

Unum Group (UNM) on Tuesday said it agreed to acquire Pramerica ycie TUiR SA, a financial-protection provider in Poland, from Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU).

Continue Reading Below

Terms of the deal, which marks Unum's entry in Poland, weren't disclosed.

The Chattanooga, Tenn., provider of insurance products said the transaction, expected to close by the end of the year, doesn't change its earnings or capital-management outlook for 2018.

Unum said Pramerica ycie will remain a standalone business reporting to Unum U.K. President and Chief Executive Peter O'Donnell.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

January 23, 2018 06:58 ET (11:58 GMT)