Greece Moves Closer to Ending its Bailout Regime

Greece moved a step closer to the end of its bailout regime on Monday after eurozone finance ministers approved the completion of Greece's bailout review and agreed to disburse the next tranche of bailout funds in the coming weeks.

Congress Passes Three-Week Spending Bill to End Shutdown

Congress approved a measure to fund the government for about three weeks, after Senate Democrats accepted GOP leaders' assurance that they would bring an immigration bill to the floor. The House followed suit, and President Donald Trump signed the bill, ending the three-day shutdown.

Europe Markets Follow Asia Higher as U.S. Government Reopens

European stocks climbed in early trading, with Asia-Pacific stocks following U.S. indexes higher as the government's shutdown came to an end.

Eurozone Banks Ease Standards for Housing Loans

Eurozone banks eased their standards for housing loans at the end of last year as the region's economy accelerated, according to the European Central Bank's latest survey of the region's banking sector.

After Bitcoin Futures, Watch Out for Crypto Repos

A former Goldman Sachs banker plans to launch a digital currency platform that will make it easier for investors to short one cryptocurrency against another, potentially bringing the nascent market one step closer to the financial mainstream.

Noose Tightens on Anonymous Cryptocurrency Trading in South Korea

South Korea's finance regulators are expanding measures to verify cryptocurrency investors' identities, as part of the country's moves to control one of Asia's hottest bitcoin markets.

Bank of Japan Sticks to View on 2% Inflation

Japan's central bank maintains its view that inflation will reach 2% in two years and leaves policy unchanged, but offers no new clues on whether it will join other global banks in raising rates this year.

Kuroda Tries to Cool Tightening Speculation

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda played down recent speculation over monetary tightening, reiterating his message that the central bank will maintain loose monetary conditions until stable 2% inflation is met.

U.S. Imposes New Tariffs, Ramping Up 'America First' Trade Policy

The Trump administration announced new trade barriers aimed at protecting domestic makers of solar panels and washing machines from a recent surge of cheap imports.

Businesses Cut Back on Overseas Investments

Businesses around the world cut back on their overseas investments for the second straight year in 2017, a surprise development that suggests the globalization of economic activity may be slowing.

January 23, 2018 05:15 ET (10:15 GMT)