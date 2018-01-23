Goodfriend Tells Lawmakers He Backs Fed's Dual Mandate on Jobs, Prices

Federal Reserve nominee Marvin Goodfriend told lawmakers he supports the central bank's dual mandate to maintain stable prices and pursue maximum employment, despite his past comments suggesting the Fed should focus on inflation.

Netflix's $100 Billion Market Cap Helps Explain the Junk Bond Rally

Netflix Inc.'s market value blew past $100 billion for the first time on Tuesday, extending a stock market rally that also helps explain why the junk bond market remains so sanguine.

UBS Shakes Up Wealth-Management Division's Top Ranks

UBS Group shuffled the top ranks of its wealth-management division, as the world's largest wealth manager continues to revamp a unit that is expected to be a key driver of profits but faces intense competition.

TD Ameritrade Profit, Revenue Beat Projections

TD Ameritrade reported a profit of $297 million, or 52 cents a share, on revenue of $1.26 billion, figures that beat Wall Street expectations.

How JPMorgan Will Spend a Big Chunk of Its Tax Windfall

JPMorgan Chase is unrolling a $20 billion, five-year investment across its businesses based on benefits from recent tax-law changes, a softer regulatory environment and its overall growth.

Trump's FDIC Nominee Promises Relief for Small Banks

The nominee to head the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. plans to focus on easing regulatory requirements for community banks, encouraging the creation of new banks and tackling cybersecurity, she said at a Senate hearing Tuesday.

Jerome Powell's Challenge at the Fed: Keep the Economy Humming

With unemployment and inflation both low, the incoming chairman must navigate the central bank's rate-tightening cycle.

Bank of America Says Female Staff Are Paid 99% of What Men Are

Some of the biggest U.S. banks are taking a hard look at how they pay women and minorities - and they say they're doing pretty well.

The Programmer at the Center of a $100 Billion Crypto Storm

Prices for bitcoin and other digital currencies on Jan. 8 lost more than $100 billion in collective market value. The move can be traced to one address: A Long Island City apartment that is the home of Brandon Chez, a 31-year-old computer programmer behind website coinmarketcap.com.

Morgan Stanley Names a Top Consumer and Retail Banker in Asia

Morgan Stanley said one of its global co-heads for consumer and retail investment banking will be based in Asia, signaling the increasing importance of deals in those fast-growing sectors in the region.

