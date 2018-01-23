Jerome Powell's Challenge at the Fed: Keep the Economy Humming

With unemployment and inflation both low, the incoming chairman must navigate the central bank's rate-tightening cycle.

The Programmer at the Center of a $100 Billion Crypto Storm

Prices for bitcoin and other digital currencies on Jan. 8 lost more than $100 billion in collective market value. The move can be traced to one address: A Long Island City apartment that is the home of Brandon Chez, a 31-year-old computer programmer behind website coinmarketcap.com.

Morgan Stanley Names a Top Consumer and Retail Banker in Asia

Morgan Stanley said one of its global co-heads for consumer and retail investment banking will be based in Asia, signaling the increasing importance of deals in those fast-growing sectors in the region.

IMF Sees a Global Boom That's Overly Dependent on Easy Money

The world is enjoying its broadest, strongest growth in years, and everyone has an explanation, from the U.S. tax cut to the recovery in oil prices. But for the International Monetary Fund, the answer is rather simple and disturbing: easy monetary policy.

Losses From California Wildfires Hurt Travelers Earnings

Travelers earnings fell in the fourth quarter due to losses from recent wildfires in California.

How Central Banks Doing Nothing Can Still Move Markets

The Bank of Japan stuck to its policy guns Tuesday. The European Central Bank is likely to do the same on Thursday. But even a lack of immediate action can't stop market perceptions of shifting.

How JPMorgan Will Spend a Big Chunk of Its Tax Windfall

JPMorgan Chase is unrolling a $20 billion, five-year investment across its businesses based on benefits from recent tax-law changes, a softer regulatory environment and its overall growth.

Goodfriend to Face Senate Questions at Fed Confirmation Hearing

Marvin Goodfriend, who has been nominated for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, heads to Capitol Hill on Tuesday for his Senate Banking Committee confirmation hearing.

U.S. Corporate Bond Market Set for "Modest" Impact from Tax Overhaul - S&P Global

The U.S. corporate bond market is likely to experience only a modest impact from the new tax law, as low interest rates and steady economic growth keep companies primed for borrowing, according to a new report from S&P Global.

Noose Tightens on Anonymous Cryptocurrency Trading in South Korea

South Korea's finance regulators are expanding measures to verify cryptocurrency investors' identities, as part of the country's moves to control one of Asia's hottest bitcoin markets.

