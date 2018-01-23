How JPMorgan Will Spend a Big Chunk of Its Tax Windfall

JPMorgan Chase is unrolling a $20 billion, five-year investment across its businesses based on benefits from recent tax-law changes, a softer regulatory environment and its overall growth.

Morgan Stanley Names a Top Consumer and Retail Banker in Asia

Morgan Stanley said one of its global co-heads for consumer and retail investment banking will be based in Asia, signaling the increasing importance of deals in those fast-growing sectors in the region.

Firms Looking to Piggyback on Blockchain Fever Will Get SEC Scrutiny, Chairman Says

The chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission fired a warning shot at companies that try to use gimmicks to capitalize on investors' appetite for bitcoin and other cryptocurrency investments.

Former KPMG Executives Charged With Conspiracy

Six accountants, including former partners at KPMG, were charged with conspiring to defraud securities regulators and misuse of confidential auditing information.

AIG Strikes $5.56 Billion Deal to Acquire a Bermuda Insurer

American International Group is acquiring Bermuda-based insurer Validus Holdings for $5.56 billion, as its new chief executive makes good on a promise to reverse nearly a decade of shrinkage stemming from its near collapse in 2008.

Bank of America: No Free Checking for Customers With Low Balances

Bank of America has eliminated a free checking account popular with some lower-income customers, requiring them to keep more money at the bank to avoid a monthly fee.

FirstEnergy Gets $2.5 Billion From Elliott, Bluescape Investor Group

FirstEnergy has raised $2.5 billion in a private stock offering from a group led by activist investor Elliott Management and private-equity firm Bluescape.

The Dinner That Changed the Investing World

As the first U.S. exchange-traded fund was being launched 25 years ago, the fund's backers gathered for a casual dinner on the 10th floor of the American Stock Exchange's art deco downtown headquarters. Few had any inkling at the time that the investment world would be transformed.

Trump Team Keeps Approach to Global Financial Rules, for Now

With continued engagement may come efforts to rein in international rule-making bodies that some administration officials say have overstepped their mandate.

Jerome Powell's Challenge at the Fed: Keep the Economy Humming

With unemployment and inflation both low, the incoming chairman must navigate the central bank's rate-tightening cycle.

