India's Modi Claims Economic Protectionism Is Hurting Global Trade

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told world leaders at Davos that countries need to do more to protect the environment and promote trade.

He said developing nations need help to achieve clean energy goals.

"Everybody says carbon emissions have to be reduced, but how many nations are there that are helping provide developing nations with the necessary technology?" Mr. Modi said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The prime minister also called on countries to avoid protectionist economic policies that were hurting global trade.

He made a pitch for global investors to pump money into India saying his government has eased foreign investment restrictions and repealed hundreds of archaic laws to make doing business easier.

"We aren't making small changes in our economic and social policies, but bringing about revolutionary changes. We have chosen the path to reform, perform and transform," said Mr. Modi who is the first Indian Prime Minister to attend the annual event in about two decades.

January 23, 2018 07:30 ET (12:30 GMT)