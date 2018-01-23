Brazil 12-Month Inflation Accelerates to 3.02% in Mid-January

Inflation in Brazil accelerated in the 12 months through mid-January as transport prices increased, the country's statistics agency said Tuesday.

The IPCA-15 consumer-price index rose 3.02% in the 12 months through the middle of this month, from 2.94% in the year ended in mid-December.

The index rose 0.39% in January from a month earlier, after rising 0.35% in the month through mid-December.

The price of buses and other public transport rose 0.86% in the month through mid-January as cities increased the cost of fares at the start of the new year.

