USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Jan 22

Little Rock, AR Mon Jan 22, 2018 USDA Market News Service

National Weekly Rice Summary

(Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas-California)

Domestic Trend

In the south, long and medium grain milled rice prices steady to firm.

Parboiled prices steady. Second heads and Brewers steady. Rice by-products:

Rice Bran, Millfeed and Rice Hulls steady.

In California, medium grain milled rice prices steady. Second heads and

Brewers steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran prices steady; Rice hulls market

not established. Mills are having to pay for disposal of rice hulls.

CME Rough Rice settlements for Monday 22nd, Mar 18 closed .025 lower at

12.18; May 18 closed .01 lower at 12.44; Jly 18 closed .015 lower at 12.635.

US dollar index on Monday settled at 90.37.

Arkansas Texas Louisiana California

MILLED RICE

Long white 24.50-25.50 24.50-25.50 24.50 -----

Long brown 25.50-27.50 27.50 NA -----

Medium white 27.00-30.50 ----- 26.00 36.00-39.00

Medium brown NA ----- NA 36.00-39.00

Short white ----- ----- ----- NA

Parboiled 25.50-27.50 29.50 ----- -----

Second heads 16.00-18.00 13.50-15.00 12.00-12.25 16.00-18.00

Brewers 15.00 12.25-13.00 9.50 14.00-16.00

Domestic shipment: Offers, fob mills, milled rice, spot prices, dollars per

cwt, bagged. (All milled rice grade No 2 not to exceed 4 percent broken, except

California grade No 1. All second heads grade No 4 or better, second head and

brewers are bulk.)

Rice by-products (spot prices, dollars per short ton, fob mills).

Rice fat bran 110.00 100.00-150.00 120.00-140.00 130.00-140.00

Rice millfeed 40.00 45.00 40.00 -----

Rice hulls 5.00-8.00 5.00 5.00 0.00

*NA = not available

Source: USDA Market News Service, Little Rock, AR

James M. Ward, (501)671-2203 JamesM.Ward@ams.usda.gov

www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/LR_GR410.txt

www.ams.usda.gov/lsmarketnews

