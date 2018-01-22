USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Jan 22

LR_GR410
Little Rock, AR Mon Jan 22, 2018 USDA Market News Service
National Weekly Rice Summary
(Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas-California)
Domestic Trend
In the south, long and medium grain milled rice prices steady to firm.
Parboiled prices steady. Second heads and Brewers steady. Rice by-products:
Rice Bran, Millfeed and Rice Hulls steady.
In California, medium grain milled rice prices steady. Second heads and
Brewers steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran prices steady; Rice hulls market
not established. Mills are having to pay for disposal of rice hulls.
CME Rough Rice settlements for Monday 22nd, Mar 18 closed .025 lower at
12.18; May 18 closed .01 lower at 12.44; Jly 18 closed .015 lower at 12.635.
US dollar index on Monday settled at 90.37.
Arkansas Texas Louisiana California
MILLED RICE
Long white 24.50-25.50 24.50-25.50 24.50 -----
Long brown 25.50-27.50 27.50 NA -----
Medium white 27.00-30.50 ----- 26.00 36.00-39.00
Medium brown NA ----- NA 36.00-39.00
Short white ----- ----- ----- NA
Parboiled 25.50-27.50 29.50 ----- -----
Second heads 16.00-18.00 13.50-15.00 12.00-12.25 16.00-18.00
Brewers 15.00 12.25-13.00 9.50 14.00-16.00
Domestic shipment: Offers, fob mills, milled rice, spot prices, dollars per
cwt, bagged. (All milled rice grade No 2 not to exceed 4 percent broken, except
California grade No 1. All second heads grade No 4 or better, second head and
brewers are bulk.)
Rice by-products (spot prices, dollars per short ton, fob mills).
Rice fat bran 110.00 100.00-150.00 120.00-140.00 130.00-140.00
Rice millfeed 40.00 45.00 40.00 -----
Rice hulls 5.00-8.00 5.00 5.00 0.00
*NA = not available
Source: USDA Market News Service, Little Rock, AR
James M. Ward, (501)671-2203 JamesM.Ward@ams.usda.gov
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/LR_GR410.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/lsmarketnews
