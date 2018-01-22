U.S. Imposes Trade Tariffs, Signaling Tougher Line on China

The Trump administration announced Monday new trade barriers aimed at protecting domestic makers of solar panels and washing machines from a recent surge of cheap imports.

The moves begin what Trump aides say will be a year of tougher trade actions, aimed in particular against China.

"The president's action makes clear again that the Trump administration will always defend American workers, farmers, ranchers, and businesses," U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement.

Specifically, the administration said it would impose tariffs on washing machines at a rate of up to 50%, with the rates phasing out over the next few years. The tariffs would be combined with quotas.

Tariffs on solar modules would be as high as 30%, and also be phased out over time.

