U.S. Government Bonds Slip as Senate Votes to Reopen Government

U.S. government bonds weakened Monday after Democrats and Republicans in the Senate reached an agreement to end the government shutdown.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield rose to 2.654%, according to Tradeweb, from 2.639% Friday. Yields rise as bond prices fall.

Yields rose after the Senate to advance a bill that would reopen the federal government after the brief shutdown and fund operations for three weeks.

Once the Senate passes a final bill with a simple majority, which is expected later Monday, the House is expected to follow up quickly and pass the same legislation. President Donald Trump would then sign the deal into law, ending a three-day shutdown that started Saturday.

Many investors were skeptical about the impact of the shutdown on financial markets, and they said they expected little to change once the measure receives final approval.

"They're just going to kick the can a little bit further down the road," said Luis Maizel, a bond manager at LM Capital Group. "Nobody expected this to last."

One of the biggest impacts for investors had been the prospect of a loss of economic data from government agencies, which would have made it more difficult for them to assess conditions, some analysts said.

The government is scheduled to sell $103 billion of notes this week, with offerings of two-, five- and seven-year notes, as well as floating-rate notes. The sales, which are deemed essential to operations, would have been unaffected by the shutdown.

January 22, 2018 14:32 ET (19:32 GMT)