Tech Up Amid Optimism On Earnings -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies rose as traders bet that Netflix and other tech companies reporting earnings this week will continue the sector's recent streak of strong earnings growth.

Those bets looked set to pay out, at least in the short term: shares of Netflix surged after hours in the wake of its earnings report.

Confidence in tech growth was reflected by new record valuations for Google parent Alphabet and software giant Microsoft.

Billionaires Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason, the first and third-biggest investors in tech services company Xerox, urged the company to explore a sale and reshuffle its executives ranks.

January 22, 2018 16:48 ET (21:48 GMT)