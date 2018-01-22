Agencies Implement Shutdown Plans

The effects of a government shutdown that began Saturday will kick in more forcefully with the start of the workweek as agencies implement contingency plans to scale back operations and send workers home. The Senate will vote at noon whether to advance a measure that would reopen the government for three weeks.

Stocks Muted After U.S. Government Shutdown

Global markets showed a muted reaction as a U.S. federal government shutdown was poised to stretch into a third day

Oil Pulls Back on U.S. Output Forecast

Oil prices edged down as the market weighed bullish sentiment on U.S. production against signals from Saudi Arabia that OPEC would be willing to extend production cuts beyond 2018.

Should Germany Be the New Model for European Banks?

Germany may be the worst place in Europe to be a bank. With about 1,600 banks, the sector is crowded and margins are low. Yet to many Germans, the copious credit this galaxy of banks makes available to businesses is a factor of their economy's success.

At 25, the ETF Has Grown Into a Behemoth

The first exchange-traded fund was born 25 years ago this week, enabling investors for the first time to buy or sell the S&P 500 index in a single publicly traded share.

Germany's Social Democrats Back Entering Coalition Talks With Merkel

Angela Merkel's efforts to form her fourth coalition government cleared a crucial hurdle after the center-left Social Democrats voted in favor of entering formal coalition talks with the German leader's conservative bloc.

Global Economy Week Ahead: U.K. GDP, Eurozone PMI, Bank of Japan Meeting

The week ahead will feature U.K. data on gross domestic product as well as eurozone figures on private-sector economic activity. In the U.S., many data releases may be postponed while the federal government remains shut down.

Euro, Yen Tell Two Different Tales of Negative Rates

Japan and the eurozone share negative interest rates and stronger economic growth, but their currencies are heading in different directions.

South Korea's Cryptocurrency Crackdown Isn't Stopping This Bitcoin Exchange's Launch

Cryptocurrency platform OKCoin is planning to launch a bitcoin exchange in South Korea, a move that comes as the country's government is considering whether to shut down cryptocurrency exchanges altogether.

January 22, 2018 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)