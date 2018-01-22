Getting Started with RingCentral: 7 How-To Videos

RingCentral is PCMag's Editor's Choice for videoconferencing and business VoIP services. The video series laid out in this article is designed to walk you through the initial steps of setting up and using your account. In the article we'll break down tasks such as adding new users, recording calls, transferring calls, activating new devices, faxing documents, and more.

Continue Reading Below

Setting Up Your New Account Call Recording Transferring Calls Setting Up A New Phone Auto-Receptionist Faxing Getting Help

Part One: Setting Up Your New Account

Once you purchase your RingCentral account you'll be guided through a wizard-based set-up. In this video we'll show you how the wizard-based set-up helps you do the following:

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

How to add your company name

Where to set your call forward and voicemail preferences

Where to add new users

How to record a company greeting

How to set your company time zone

Where to add landlines to your account

Set up individual voicemail greetings

How to assign extensions to users

Part Three: Transferring Calls

There are several ways to transfer calls and to add third-parties to ongoing calls. In this video we show you what each of those options are, and how to turn one-on-one calls into conference calls. You'll learn how to:

Transfer a call without giving advanced notice

Transfer with a brief introduction

Transfer straight to voicemail

Transfer outside of a RingCentral account

Add callers to a call

Turn a call into a conference call

Invite external parties to RingCentral conference calls

Part Five: Auto-Receptionist

In this video we'll walk you through where to go to set up auto-receptionist settings, such as call-recording, business hours, and a dial-by-name directory. You'll learn:

How calls are routed into your business

When calls are able to come into your business

Where to set up dial-by name directories

How to set up call recording announcements

How to set up regions and geographies

Part Seven: Getting Help

There are several different ways to contact RingCentral for customer support. This video shows you:

How to call RingCentral support

Where to go for phone support online

Where to go for chat support

How to get document-based support

How to open a help desk case

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.