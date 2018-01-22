On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Monday, January 22 2018

Continue Reading Below

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 360,016 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Mar-18 - - - 13,980 13,990 -10 0 146

Continue Reading Below

Apr-18 14,180 14,180 13,985 14,080 14,115 -35 4 106

May-18 14,095 14,150 14,000 14,075 14,095 -20 321,526 438,652

Jun-18 14,205 14,235 14,145 14,205 14,170 35 16 236

Jul-18 - - - 14,330 14,330 0 0 260

Aug-18 - - - 14,240 14,240 0 0 92

Sep-18 14,340 14,390 14,245 14,320 14,365 -45 34,912 74,602

Oct-18 14,450 14,450 14,450 14,450 14,450 0 2 18

Nov-18 14,460 14,530 14,460 14,490 14,510 -20 12 126

Jan-19 16,190 16,250 16,125 16,180 16,185 -5 3,544 11,300

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2018 02:36 ET (07:36 GMT)