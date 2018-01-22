China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, January 22 2018
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 360,016 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Mar-18 - - - 13,980 13,990 -10 0 146
Apr-18 14,180 14,180 13,985 14,080 14,115 -35 4 106
May-18 14,095 14,150 14,000 14,075 14,095 -20 321,526 438,652
Jun-18 14,205 14,235 14,145 14,205 14,170 35 16 236
Jul-18 - - - 14,330 14,330 0 0 260
Aug-18 - - - 14,240 14,240 0 0 92
Sep-18 14,340 14,390 14,245 14,320 14,365 -45 34,912 74,602
Oct-18 14,450 14,450 14,450 14,450 14,450 0 2 18
Nov-18 14,460 14,530 14,460 14,490 14,510 -20 12 126
Jan-19 16,190 16,250 16,125 16,180 16,185 -5 3,544 11,300
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
January 22, 2018 02:36 ET (07:36 GMT)