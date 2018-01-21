Sanofi Nears Deal to Buy Bioverativ for More Than $11.5 Billion

The French drugmaker finally looks set to clinch a big deal as it braces for generic competition for its top-selling product, after missing out on a number of opportunities.

Icahn, Deason Push for Xerox to Explore Sale

Two large Xerox investors, billionaires Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason, have formed an alliance and plan to encourage the printer and copier giant to explore a potential sale.

'Jumanji' Leads Sony Pictures Out of the Jungle

Sony's motion-picture business has outgrossed all competitors so far in 2018 thanks to "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," a hit sequel to a 1995 family film.

China's Wanda Gets Back to Basics as Revenue Slides

Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin's flagship company reported a decline in revenue for a second straight year as it retreated from its ambitious expansion into entertainment and overseas property.

At Biggest Passive Money Managers, 'Engagement' Has Different Meanings

BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street all like to use some version of the word 'engage' when describing how they hold their portfolio companies accountable. They differ on how that engagement is measured.

P&G Grapples With How to Stop a Tide Pods Meme

Teens are eating Tide Pods for views and likes, and P&G is struggling with how to stop a meme that's already gone viral.

Trucking Companies Race to Add Capacity, Drivers as Market Heats Up

Investors expect the humming economy to translate into an uptick in profits for trucking companies when they report earnings over the next couple of weeks. But carriers can't add capacity fast enough to take advantage of the flood of new business.

ADM Has Made Takeover Approach to Bunge

Archer Daniels Midland has made a takeover approach to grain trader and processor Bunge, according to people familiar with the matter, setting up a possible bidding war with Glencore.

Facebook to Rank News Sources by Quality to Battle Misinformation

Facebook plans to start ranking news sources in its feed based on user evaluations of credibility, a major step in its effort to fight false and sensationalist information that will also push the company further into a role it has long sought to avoid-content referee.

Los Angeles Times Publisher to Go on Unpaid Leave of Absence

Ross Levinsohn, the publisher and chief executive of the Los Angeles Times, has voluntarily agreed to take an unpaid leave of absence while parent company Tronc investigates allegations of workplace misconduct at his prior places of employment, according to the company.

