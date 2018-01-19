American Express Reports First Loss in Quarter-Century

Continue Reading Below

American Express recorded its first quarterly loss in a quarter-century and said it would suspend its share-buyback program as it absorbed a hit from tax changes in the U.S.

White House Considering San Francisco Fed's Williams for Fed Vice Chairman

The White House is considering John Williams, the president of the San Francisco Fed, as a candidate to serve as the vice chairman of Federal Reserve Board in Washington, according to people familiar with the matter.

Morgan Stanley's Brokers Push Its Profits Higher

Morgan Stanley said its fourth-quarter profit rose 14%, excluding a tax charge, as its retail brokers and investment bankers compensated for lower trading revenue.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

JPMorgan's Dimon Received $29.5 Million Pay Package in 2017

JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive James Dimon received a compensation package valued at $29.5 million in 2017, up 5.4%-or $1.5 million-from 2016, according to a securities filing.

BNY Mellon to Raise Wages for 1,000 Employees Following Tax Overhaul

Bank of New York Mellon executives said nearly all of this year's benefits from the new U.S. tax law will go to technology upgrades and its employees instead of shareholders.

House Panel Approves Bill to Undo Money-Fund Changes

A divided House panel on Thursday approved legislation aimed at reversing structural changes to the $2.7 trillion money-market mutual-fund industry, a blow to large asset-management firms such as BlackRock and Fidelity that oppose the measure.

What's Bitcoin Worth? A New Plan to Bring Discipline to Crypto Prices

The owner of the New York Stock Exchange is launching a service to bring bitcoin data to hedge funds and other trading firms, in the latest sign that cryptocurrencies are being taken seriously by Wall Street.

Stop Dwelling on Last Crisis-Prepare for Next One, Says ECB's Curé

European Central Bank Executive Board Member Benoît Curé says eurozone governments should take advantage of strong economic growth to carry out reforms and ready themselves for any future financial crisis.

South African Central Bank Keeps Main Repo Rate on Hold

The South African Reserve Bank kept its main repo rate at 6.75%, but said it now expects the economy to grow at a faster rate and inflation to be slightly lower than previously forecast.

Goldman Sachs Loses Its Trading Edge

Goldman Sachs posted its first quarterly loss in six years as a dismal showing by its trading unit compounded a one-time charge related to the new tax law.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 19, 2018 00:15 ET (05:15 GMT)