Coca-Cola, Criticized For Plastic Bottles, Sets Recycling Goals

Coca-Cola Co. said Friday it wants to collect and recycle the equivalent of 100% of the packaging it puts out into the world by 2030.

Continue Reading Below

The goal is part of a sustainability initiative announced by the soda giant called "World Without Waste." Nonprofits and environmental advocacy groups such as Greenpeace have criticized Coca-Cola and its industry peers for producing billions of plastic bottles that end up in landfills or bodies of water.

Coca-Cola said its efforts will include investing in more efficient packaging, local recycling programs and consumer education. The company isn't disclosing how much it expects to spend toward reaching the goal but said the moves could lead to future cost savings. Coca-Cola also said it wants to make bottles with an average of 50% recycled material by 2030.

The company uses a variety of materials, including glass bottles, aluminium cans and paper cups, but said plastics, which have come under the most scrutiny, will be the biggest area of focus.

The announcement comes a few days after McDonald's Corp. said it wants all McDonald's restaurants to recycle food-service packaging by 2025. It also wants 100% of its packaging to come from renewable or recycled materials or be certified by certain environmental groups.

Write to Cara Lombardo at cara.lombardo@wsj.com

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 19, 2018 08:29 ET (13:29 GMT)