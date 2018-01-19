On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, January 19 2018

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 550,068 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Mar-18 13,985 14,000 13,975 13,990 14,090 -100 18 146

Apr-18 14,155 14,200 13,950 14,115 14,185 -70 116 104

May-18 14,145 14,230 13,975 14,095 14,200 -105 494,914 432,858

Jun-18 14,220 14,220 14,065 14,170 14,285 -115 28 232

Jul-18 14,370 14,380 14,215 14,330 14,430 -100 10 260

Aug-18 14,240 14,240 14,240 14,240 14,480 -240 2 92

Sep-18 14,400 14,470 14,255 14,365 14,480 -115 51,604 71,066

Oct-18 14,560 14,560 14,340 14,450 14,560 -110 4 16

Nov-18 14,605 14,605 14,445 14,510 14,630 -120 18 120

Jan-19 16,230 16,280 16,090 16,185 16,270 -85 3,354 9,402

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

