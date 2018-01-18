Cocoa Beans Ground Falls 1.3% in Latest Quarter -- Commodity Comment

The quarterly Cocoa Grinds Report from the National Confectioners Association was released Thursday. Here's what you need to know:

On Cocoa Beans:

The amount of cocoa beans ground in North America in the fourth quarter last year was 116,080 metric tons, down 1.3% from the prior year. The result was calculated using data from 17 plants, the same total as in 2016.

On Companies Included in the Survey:

The survey included Barry Callebaut, Guittard Chocolate Co., Blommer Chocolate Co., Hershey Co., Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate Co., Mars Wrigley Confectionery, ECOM Nestlé, and Ghirardelli Chocolate Co.

The next release is scheduled for April 19.

January 18, 2018 18:03 ET (23:03 GMT)