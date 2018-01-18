Archer Daniels, Vland to Develop Enzymes for Animal Feed Applications

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) on Thursday said it signed an agreement with China's Qingdao Vland Biotech Group Co. for the development and commercialization of enzymes for animal feed applications.

The Chicago commodity giant said the companies will share enzyme-producing strains as a basis for the development of feed enzymes that will improve animal nutrition and health. Products developed under the agreement will be commercialized by both companies.

ADM said it will open a new research and development lab in California that will directly support activities under the agreement. Vland also will conduct research and development in its Qingdao, China, research laboratory.

January 18, 2018 10:47 ET (15:47 GMT)