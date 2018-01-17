Volkswagen Group Global Deliveries Rose 4.3% in 2017

Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) said Wednesday that 2017 global deliveries rose 4.3%, boosted by strong performance for all its brands.

The German car maker said the group's deliveries--which are a reflection of sales--rose to 10.7 million vehicles for the period and increased 8.5% in December to 1 million vehicles.

In China, the car maker's largest single market, sales increased 5.1% in 2017 and 18% in December.

Sales over the full year increased 13% in Central and Eastern Europe, fueled by a recovery of the Russian market, Volkswagen said. The Brazilian market also recovered, positively impacting deliveries in South America where sales rose 24% in 2017, according to Volkswagen.

