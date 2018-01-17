Telecom Italia Pushes Ahead with Content JV with Vivendi's Canal+

Telecom Italia SpA (TIT.MI) said Wednesday that it will pursue a joint venture with Vivendi SA's (VIV.FR) Canal+ but negotiations must be restarted in the face of a Jan. 18 deadline to sign a definitive agreement that will be missed.

Telecom Italia said it considers its content offering strategic, and it plays a key role in the company's 2018-20 strategic plan. Negotiations with pay-TV company Canal+ toward the formation of a content JV will restart immediately, the Italian company said.

Vivendi controls Canal+, and has a 24% stake in Telecom Italia.

January 17, 2018 06:49 ET (11:49 GMT)