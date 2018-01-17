Siemens Rebrands NEM Energy as Siemens Heat Transfer Technology

Germany's Siemens AG (SIE.XE) said Wednesday that it has renamed its NEM Energy subsidiary Siemens Heat Transfer Technology.

Continue Reading Below

The rebranding is part of a broader push toward integrating the company more closely into Siemens's gas and power division, Siemens said.

"Besides the name change, all other company details and the current legal structure remain unchanged," Siemens said in a release.

Siemens acquired the company, which specializes in heat-recovery steam generators for power plants, from HTP Capital BV in 2011.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

January 17, 2018 06:02 ET (11:02 GMT)