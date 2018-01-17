U.S. Stocks Poised for Fresh Records as Bank Results Roll In

U.S. stocks were poised for fresh records as the earnings season continued, although markets in Europe and Asia mostly stalled after Wall Street's setback in the previous session.

Bitcoin Extends Rout, Dipping Below $10,000

Bitcoin prices fell below $10,000, marking a drop of about 50% from their December record and illustrating the degree to which the cryptocurrency remains a highly illiquid and volatile investment.

Crude Edges Down Ahead of U.S., OPEC Production Reports

Crude futures edged down slightly from multiyear highs ahead of the release of data on global crude production.

Why Oil Is About to Hit Troubled Waters

Brent crude hit a three-year high last week, and the obvious question was when would the shale drillers turn on the taps. The better question this time around is what will happen to demand and volatility in the oil market.

Fed's Kaplan Sees 3 Rate Rises This Year, but Says More May Be Needed

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he expects the U.S. central bank will need to raise interest rates three times this year and perhaps even more to prevent a robust economy from overheating.

China Regulator Calls for Further Efforts to Guard Against Financial Risks

In a rare interview with the Communist Party's People's Daily, China's top banking regulator urged Beijing to dismantle the shadow banking system and rein in the frothy property market to guard against financial risks.

Strongman Xi Jinping Now a Big Risk for China's Economy

China's most powerful leader in decades has shown he can tackle economic issues that have plagued weaker predecessors. But that much power in one pair of hands creates its own problems

PBOC: Targeted RRR Cut to Take Effect Jan. 25

The People's Bank of China said the targeted reserve-requirement ratio cut it announced in September is expected to take effect on Jan. 25.

China Delays GDP Release Until Thursday Afternoon

China will postpone the release of its 2017 GDP data until 3 p.m. Thursday. It had been schedule for 10 a.m.

