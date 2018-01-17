Crude Edges Down Ahead of U.S., OPEC Production Reports

Crude futures edged down slightly from multiyear highs ahead of the release of data on global crude production.

Why Oil Is About to Hit Troubled Waters

Brent crude hit a three-year high last week, and the obvious question was when would the shale drillers turn on the taps. The better question this time around is what will happen to demand and volatility in the oil market.

Pipeline Builders Try New Growth Strategy: Bigger Pipes

As environmentalists and local activists make it difficult to build new oil and gas lines, energy companies are simply supersizing old pipes that already exist.

BP's Deepwater Horizon Bill Grows by $1.7 Billion

BP will take a $1.7 billion charge in its fourth-quarter earnings because of settlement claims related to the 2010 disaster in the Gulf of Mexico.

Cloud Peak in Deal to Supply Coal to Japan

One of the country's biggest coal companies has a deal to send nearly one-quarter of its exports to Japan, the latest boost from Asian markets that have been helping U.S. coal miners recover from one of their bleakest eras.

Chevron Returns to Iraqi Kurdistan's Oil Fields

Chevron is resuming drilling in Iraqi Kurdistan and taking steps to send staff there again, a sign that tensions between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government are easing.

USA Compression Partners to Buy Business from Energy Transfer Partners

USA Compression Partners LP will buy Energy Transfer Partners LP's compression business in a deal with a total transaction value of about $1.8 billion.

South African Court Has Ordered McKinsey to Freeze Payment from State Power Company

A South African court has ordered consulting firm McKinsey & Co. to freeze a 1 billion rand ($81.4 million) payment it received from state electricity company Eskom, saying it may relate "to property and proceeds of unlawful activities."

Shell Bids a Long Goodbye to Middle Eastern Oil

Royal Dutch Shell is giving up on its last oil fields in Iraq, leaving the world's second-biggest oil company with a dwindling footprint in the Middle East-a region it helped build into a petroleum powerhouse.

Utility Jobs Lost as New Power Plants Need Fewer Workers

As coal and nuclear power plants close due to competitive pressures, the number of people employed in making electricity for the U.S. is shrinking.

January 17, 2018 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)