Hindustan Unilever Posts 27% Rise in Fiscal Third-Quarter Net Profit

Hindustan Unilever Ltd., the Indian arm of Unilever PLC, reported a 27% rise in net profit in the three months to December.

The country's largest consumer-products maker said its net profit was 13.28 billion rupees ($207.5 million) in the fiscal third quarter, compared with 10.38 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue rose 2.4% to 83.23 billion rupees during the same period.

"We have delivered another strong performance in the quarter, with broad-based growth across categories and further improvement in margins. We remain positive about the midterm outlook of the industry," said Harish Manwani, chairman of Hindustan Unilever.

Mr. Manwani said there were early signs of commodity cost inflation, adding that the company would focus on cost effectiveness.

Shares of Hindustan Unilever closed down 0.68%.

January 17, 2018