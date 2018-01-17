General Electric Appoints New Europe CEO

General Electric Co. (GE) has appointed Peter Stracar as president & chief executive of the European region, effective Jan. 1, the company said Wednesday.

Mr. Stracar was previously CEO of GE Central and Eastern Europe from 2013, following an 18-year career with Liechtenstein-based tool maker Hilti. He succeeds Mark Hutchinson, who retired on Jan. 1, GE said.

Europe is GE's largest market outside the U.S., with 92,000 employees spread over 900 locations and revenue of more than $20 billion in 2016, the company said.

January 17, 2018 05:43 ET (10:43 GMT)