Casino 4Q Revenue Fell Slightly

Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA (CO.FR) said Wednesday that final-quarter sales fell 0.3% from the year earlier, with total growth falling in both its France and Latin American retail units.

The retailer, which operates a variety of supermarket brands in France and other countries, reported total sales of EUR10 billion ($12.2 billion) for the three months ended Dec. 31, down from EUR10.3 billion, while there was a decline in total sales growth at its convenience stores and Casino supermarkets in France.

In Latin America, total sales growth fell 1% compared with the same period last year, Casino said.

Casino said its full-year 2017 sales were EUR37.82 billion, up 5% in total compared with 2016, and that estimated trading profit should be about EUR1.24 billion overall and more than EUR550 million in France.

January 17, 2018 02:27 ET (07:27 GMT)