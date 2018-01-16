Vivendi Enters Hedging Agreement to Protect Fnac Stake

French media company Vivendi SA (VIV.FR) said Tuesday that it had entered a hedging agreement with Societe Generale SA (GLE.FR) to protect its 11% stake in Fnac Darty (FNAC.FR).

The company said that it retains the option to choose a settlement in cash or shares at maturity, which should be during the second half of 2019 at the latest.

Vivendi wasn't immediately available for further comment.

