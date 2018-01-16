Today's Top Supply Chain and Logistics News From WSJ

Sign up: With one click, get this newsletter delivered to your inbox.

CSX Corp.'s new leadership is likely this week to lay out the most detailed assessment yet of the direction of the freight railroad since the death of Hunter Harrison. Chief Executive Jim Foote is addressing investors following release of CSX's fourth-quarter earnings for the first time since being made permanent CEO, the WSJ's Paul Ziobro reports. The abrupt leadership shift in the wake of Mr. Harrison's death last month capped a tumultuous year at CSX that included a proxy fight that installed Mr. Harrison as CEO, as well as layoffs, management departures and a new operating plan that led to widespread disruptions at the railroad for weeks. Questions about the lean operating plan Mr. Harrison was implementing are still hanging over CSX. Investors, shipping customers and competitors are looking for whether Mr. Foote will restore some services or whether a new leadership team will shutter even more track to reshape the railroad into a far leaner but more efficient operator.

The U.S. Supreme Court may take a big role in the direction of online commerce. The court will consider whether states can broadly require online retailers to collect sales taxes even if they lack a physical presence in the state. The WSJ's Brent Kendall and Richard Rubin write the justices will hear an appeal by the state of South Dakota, which has been seeking to overturn a high-court precedent built from rulings involving mail-order businesses that limits states' sales tax collections. It's a challenge to a system of tax and economic regulation that hasn't kept up with the online explosion that has put far-flung retailers and virtual businesses in competition with local store owners. Many retailers say the playing field is heavily tilted against them, with online companies undercutting prices and effectively gaining a subsidy by offering tax-free sales. Many states also are being hurt as revenues from sales taxes erode.

Amazon.com Inc. is getting bigger online sales out of its splashy acquisition of a brick-and-mortar retailer. Sales trackers say business at Amazon's online grocery-delivery service AmazonFresh jumped 35% in the last four months of 2017 from the previous four-month period, boosted by sales of brands from Whole Foods. The WSJ's Heather Haddon writes the sales of $135 million in the period still pale next to the business of big grocery chains like Kroger Co., but the growth from Whole Foods' products should help Amazon build out its grocery delivery service in an increasingly competitive market. Online grocery sales account for less than 3% of the roughly $800 billion grocery market. Analysts expect that share will grow into the double digits in the next five years, however. Amazon sold nearly $2 billion in groceries in the U.S. last year, says One Click, which analyzes patterns in e-commerce transactions.

U.S. farmers and meatpackers are hoping that consumer demand keeps up with growing production. The country produced a record 99.7 billion pounds of red meat and poultry in 2017, the WSJ's Jacob Bunge and Benjamin Parkin report, and the industry is on track for an even bigger slaughter this year. Tyson Foods Inc. and other meat companies are building new plants that are expected to push U.S. meat production up this year at the fastest pace in two decades. Producers are following up on several years of rapid growth built on domestic and surging export demand, and now they're set to test forecasts that see nothing but expansion on the horizon. Some analysts are skeptical, and say trade tensions are a cloud on growth projections. Meat producer Prestage Farms Inc. is already concerned the U.S. withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact will undermine its recent export-focused investments.

The U.S. wheat glut is resisting farmers' efforts to cut back production. Wheat farmers planted the least acres of winter wheat in over a century, as tumbling prices and strong production overseas pushed more farmers to switch to crops like soybeans and corn. The WSJ's Benjamin Parkin and Jesse Newman report American farmers are being hurt by bumper harvests in Russia, where exporters are supplying North Africa and the Middle East at a better price than U.S. farmers can offer. While U.S. planting is at a record low, Russia's exports are at a record high. Regulators say U.S. wheat stockpiles are rising, and strong corn and soybean harvests signal a difficult year for those commodities. The impact has been evident in transport networks: Grain volumes on U.S. railroads fell 13.9% in the second half of 2017, the Association of American Railroads says, and carloads heading to ports for export were down at a double-digit rate.

A large Iranian oil tanker that collided with a cargo ship in the East China Sea sank, dashing hopes of finding survivors. (WSJ)

China's yuan is at its strongest level in two years against the faltering dollar. (WSJ)

U.S. retail sales rose 0.4% in December, capping the strongest year for sales growth since 2014. (WSJ)

U.S. consumer prices rose 0.1% in December. (WSJ)

Eurozone economic growth in the third quarter put Europe on track for its best year since 2007. (WSJ)

A Ford Motor Co.executive says the company will spend $11 billion on electrified vehicles through 2022. (WSJ)

Airbus SE will stop making the A380 if it can't strike a deal with Emirates Airlines for new editions of the superjumbo. (WSJ)

India will allow foreign airlines to take up to a 49% stake in Air India as part of a larger effort to attract more foreign investment. (WSJ)

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. plans to cut more than 1,000 corporate jobs. (WSJ)

Struggling retailer Bon-Ton Stores Inc. is in talks with debtholders as it prepares for a likely bankruptcy filing. (WSJ)

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie signed a measure to pull the state out of the crime-fighting Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor. (Politico)

Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com is targeting $2 billion in a funding round at its logistics unit and plans to list the business overseas. (Reuters)

U.S. regulators will allow imports of pork from Mexico. (Farm Journal)

Best Buy Co. will take over a 725,000-square-foot distribution center in Piscataway, N.J. (NJ Biz)

CMA CGM SA is preparing to buy eight more container ships that would be powered by liquefied natural gas. (Ship & Bunker)

SSA Containers Inc. will pay $2.5 million to settle California charges it failed to address pollution at the ports of Long Beach and Oakland. (Long Beach Press-Telegram)

Singapore's port container throughput rose 8.9% last year but volume remained behind the 2014 level. (Seatrade Maritime)

Pareto Securities is projecting a big downturn for tanker operators over the next six months. (Shipping Watch)

Singapore's Temasek Holdings and logistics company Kuehne + Nagel AG will create an investment firm focused on logistics technology startups. (Business Times)

Washington state regulators set a tough new deadline for a utility to line up a crude-by-rail oil transport plan. (Railway Age)

Truck-trailer orders in the U.S. reached a record high in December. (Commercial Carrier Journal)

India's exports of finished steel jumped 28.9% in December. (Economic Times)

Russian Railways-owned logistics provider Gefco acquired Spanish trucker GLT. (The Loadstar)

