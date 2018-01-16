On Our Radar

Novolipetsk Steel to Elect New President, Replacing Oleg Bagrin

By Adam Clark Features Dow Jones Newswires

Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK.MZ) said Tuesday that it will convene an extraordinary shareholder meeting to elect a new executive president.

The Russian steel company said shareholders with at least a 2% shareholding will have the right to put forward candidates for the president position until Feb. 12.

Current president Oleg Bagrin will step down from the role but remain a member of the board of directors, the company said.

Moscow-listed shares were down 2.1% at 149.30 rubles ($2.64) at 1416 GMT.

January 16, 2018 09:40 ET (14:40 GMT)