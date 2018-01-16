Global Stocks Rise Broadly as Hang Seng Eyes a Record

Asian equity markets found their footing after some initial softness, as Hong Kong's benchmark attempts for a second day to set a record closing high.

The Momentum Game Has Returned to the Stock Market

For the first time since the 2008 financial crisis a simple strategy of buying the stocks that had already gone up the most delivered a remarkable outperformance last year. Is it a sign of excess or the start of a new bull run?

Uproar as South Korea Plans Cryptocurrency Crackdown

Government attempts to tighten control over cryptocurrency trading are sparking a fierce public backlash in South Korea, with a petition on the official website of the presidential office gathering 200,000 signatures.

ECB's Hansson Open to Halting Bond-Buying Program in October

The European Central Bank could halt its giant bond-buying program in October if the eurozone economy continues to perform strongly, a top ECB official said in an interview published on Monday, underlining a policy shift by the ECB as the region's economy accelerates.

Greece's Parliament Votes on Another Bailout Reform Package

Greece's parliament voted on dozens of fiscal, labor and energy reforms, as the government seeks to wrap up the current review of its bailout program, leaving just one inspection before the end of the country's bailout regime after eight years.

BOE Official Says Finance, Manufacturing Behind U.K. Productivity Slump

A top Bank of England official, Silvana Tenreyro, on Monday blamed finance and manufacturing for the U.K.'s poor productivity performance over the last decade.

The One Major Stock Market That Isn't Expensive

Global equity markets look expensive and asset prices bloated, but Japan's stock market still looks like it has room to run.

Platinum, Clinging to its Status as a Top Precious Metal, Faces a Crisis

With industrial uses on the wane, producers are cutting jobs, selling assets and spending millions of dollars in advertising. Their Hail Mary is to entice a new generation of jewelry buyers to switch from gold.

The Dollar's Decline Has a Flipside for Markets

It isn't a happy new year for dollar bulls, with the currency starting 2018 by falling to a three-year low. The weak dollar has consequences elsewhere for central banks and markets-but isn't necessarily something to be feared.

Trouble Ahead for the Treasury Market

Inflation, less central bank bond buying, an increase in supply-there are plenty of reasons for Treasury yields to go a lot higher this year.

