Troubles Push GE to Consider a Breakup

General Electric is considering breaking itself apart, its chief executive said, after disclosing more problems buried in one of its major units.

Citigroup Earnings Wiped Out by Tax Charge

Citigroup reported its largest quarterly loss ever after its earnings were wiped out by a $22 billion charge related to the new tax law.

WSJ Survey: Bank of Canada to Raise Rates Wednesday

Bank of Canada watchers are in agreement: The central bank will raise its benchmark interest rate Wednesday because the employment data have been too strong to overlook.

Stocks Roared Under Trump, Boosted by Earnings and Tax Cut

U.S. stock markets soared to records during President Trump's first year in office, benefiting from a mix of pro-business policies, steady corporate earnings and a rebound in global economic growth.

New Cyberattack on Cryptocurrency Investors Came From North Korea, Report Says

The hacking offensive's malware is similar to that used in Pyongyang's attack on Sony Pictures Entertainment and WannaCry ransomware assault, according to cybersecurity researchers.

Uproar as South Korea Plans Cryptocurrency Crackdown

Government attempts to tighten control over cryptocurrency trading are sparking a fierce public backlash in South Korea, with a petition on the official website of the presidential office gathering 200,000 signatures.

Where Banks and Tech Are Going Head to Head

New rules in Europe have opened a battleground between big tech and big banks over who will control consumers' wallets.

Just Another Day for Bitcoin-a 20% Plunge

The price of bitcoin plunged by as much as 20% amid concerns about tighter regulation, with the volatile virtual-currency dipping below $12,000 for the first time since early December.

Pension Sues Canadian Banks Alleging Manipulation of Rate

A Colorado pension fund is suing Canada's top six banks and three other lenders for allegedly manipulating a key Canadian lending rate.

The Momentum Game Has Returned to the Stock Market

For the first time since the 2008 financial crisis a simple strategy of buying the stocks that had already gone up the most delivered a remarkable outperformance last year. Is it a sign of excess or the start of a new bull run?

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2018 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)