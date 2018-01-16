Airbus Boss Takes Aim at Trump's Trade Stance

Airbus SE Chief Executive Tom Enders has flatly accused the Trump administration of protectionism, while criticizing rival Boeing Co. for exploiting such sentiments.

Fiat Chrysler CEO Rules Out Selling Brands or Splitting Up Company

CEO Sergio Marchionne said Monday he has no plans to sell its Jeep business or split up the company, cooling speculation but leaving the company's long-term strategy unclear.

Subaru Predicts a 2018 Gain in U.S. Sales as Cupholders Runneth Over

Subaru is striking a rare note of optimism about American car buyers by projecting a bump in 2018 sales even as overall volume declines, as it brings a behemoth SUV with 19 cupholders to showrooms.

Shell Bids a Long Goodbye to Middle Eastern Oil

Royal Dutch Shell is giving up on its last oil fields in Iraq, leaving the world's second-biggest oil company with a dwindling footprint in the Middle East-a region it helped build into a petroleum powerhouse.

Looking for an Affordable Ride? Try A Mitsubishi Lot

In an era when U.S. buyers are spending record amounts for cars and trucks, Mitsubishi Motors Corp.'s low-cost showroom is a rare haven for new-vehicle buyers hunting for an efficient and less-expensive way to get from Point A to Point B.

Pension Sues Canadian Banks Alleging Manipulation of Rate

A Colorado pension fund is suing Canada's top six banks and three other lenders for allegedly manipulating a key Canadian lending rate.

Chinese Auto Maker Dumping 'Trumpchi' Name For U.S. Push

Guangzhou Automobile Group is planning to be the first Chinese auto maker to enter the U.S. market, but first it needs to ditch its "Trumpchi" brand name.

Apple and Tencent Reach Deal to Let WeChat Users Dole Out Tips

Apple and Chinese technology giant Tencent have settled their tiff over tips, allowing users of Tencent's popular WeChat messaging app to resume giving monetary gifts to their favorite video-streaming stars and content creators.

Lego Clicks With China's Tencent to Develop Online Games

Lego is joining forces with Chinese internet giant Tencent to jointly develop online games for children in China, the latest move by the Danish toy maker to increase its focus on digital content.

Carillion Fails, Forcing Government to Step In

Carillion, one of the U.K. government's biggest contractors, is to be wound down, renewing a political debate in Britain over the role of private-sector companies in the delivery of public services.

January 16, 2018 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)