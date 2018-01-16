McDonald's Sets New Packaging, Recycling Goals

McDonald's Corp. (MCD) Tuesday said it set new goals to improve its packaging and reduce waste, including a commitment to have 100% of its customer packaging from renewable, recycled or certified sources by 2025.

The fast-food giant also set a goal to recycle guest packaging in 100% of its restaurants by 2025.

McDonald's previously said it was aiming to have all of its fiber-based packaging come from recycled or certified sources where no deforestation occurs by 2020.

Currently, 50% of McDonald's customer packaging comes from renewable, recycled or certified sources, and 64% of fiber-based packaging comes from certified or recycled sources. About 10% of McDonald's restaurants globally are recycling customer packaging.

