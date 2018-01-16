On Our Radar

McDonald's Sets New Packaging, Recycling Goals

By Colin Kellaher Features Dow Jones Newswires

McDonald's Corp. (MCD) Tuesday said it set new goals to improve its packaging and reduce waste, including a commitment to have 100% of its customer packaging from renewable, recycled or certified sources by 2025.

The fast-food giant also set a goal to recycle guest packaging in 100% of its restaurants by 2025.

McDonald's previously said it was aiming to have all of its fiber-based packaging come from recycled or certified sources where no deforestation occurs by 2020.

Currently, 50% of McDonald's customer packaging comes from renewable, recycled or certified sources, and 64% of fiber-based packaging comes from certified or recycled sources. About 10% of McDonald's restaurants globally are recycling customer packaging.

January 16, 2018 06:41 ET (11:41 GMT)