Harmony Gold Mining: 1st Half FY18 Gold Production Higher Than in 2nd Half FY17

Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. (HAR.JO) said Tuesday that it is on track to meet annual gold-production guidance of 1.1 million ounces for 2018, with first-half gold output up from the previous six-month period.

The South Africa-based miner said that it produced more than 550,000 ounces of gold in the six months ended Dec. 31, representing an increase of up to 5% on the six months ended June 30, 2017.

Gold production at the company's South Africa operations in the first half of fiscal 2018 will be up to 11% higher than production in the second half of fiscal 2017, it said.

The company said that its Hidden Valley mine is on track to deliver as guided in the 2018 financial year.

Harmony Gold's interim results for the half-year ended Dec. 31 will be released Feb. 13, the company said.

January 16, 2018 04:44 ET (09:44 GMT)