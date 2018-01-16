On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Tuesday, January 16 2018

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 488,292 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Mar-18 14,165 14,165 14,055 14,085 14,235 -150 14 156

Apr-18 14,340 14,340 14,220 14,280 14,295 -15 6 62

May-18 14,440 14,475 14,155 14,310 14,370 -60 437,546 409,008

Jun-18 14,385 14,455 14,295 14,390 14,400 -10 66 230

Jul-18 - - - 14,670 14,670 0 0 256

Aug-18 14,675 14,710 14,650 14,690 14,600 90 12 92

Sep-18 14,725 14,765 14,470 14,620 14,665 -45 43,200 60,938

Oct-18 - - - 14,560 14,560 0 0 14

Nov-18 14,845 14,845 14,640 14,750 14,780 -30 10 124

Jan-19 16,300 16,725 16,200 16,500 14,780 1,720 7,438 4,596

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2018 02:35 ET (07:35 GMT)