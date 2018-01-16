China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, January 16 2018
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 488,292 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Mar-18 14,165 14,165 14,055 14,085 14,235 -150 14 156
Apr-18 14,340 14,340 14,220 14,280 14,295 -15 6 62
May-18 14,440 14,475 14,155 14,310 14,370 -60 437,546 409,008
Jun-18 14,385 14,455 14,295 14,390 14,400 -10 66 230
Jul-18 - - - 14,670 14,670 0 0 256
Aug-18 14,675 14,710 14,650 14,690 14,600 90 12 92
Sep-18 14,725 14,765 14,470 14,620 14,665 -45 43,200 60,938
Oct-18 - - - 14,560 14,560 0 0 14
Nov-18 14,845 14,845 14,640 14,750 14,780 -30 10 124
Jan-19 16,300 16,725 16,200 16,500 14,780 1,720 7,438 4,596
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
January 16, 2018 02:35 ET (07:35 GMT)