Apple Is Hiring, and You Can Work From Home

The Cupertino tech giant is currently looking to hire a number of full- and part-time At Home Advisors who will answer questions about Apple's products and services, offer troubleshooting advice, and technical support—all from the comfort of their own domicile.

"If you love exploring the ways technology helps you do all your favorite things, you'll probably be great at sharing your knowledge with others," Apple writes on its jobs page. "That's what you'll do every day as an Apple At Home Advisor."

If working from home for Apple isn't incentive enough, consider this: All At Home Advisors, even part-timers, get a "robust benefits package" that includes paid time off, Apple product discounts, and resources that promote career growth. Just don't expect to slack off all day. "If it sounds casual, make no mistake—this is a professional role," Apple writes.

Applicants should have a "quiet, distraction-free work space with a door you can shut, an ergonomic chair, a desk…and your own network connection," Apple advises. The company requires its At Home Advisors to have high-speed internet (5 megabits download and 1 megabit upload) from a "reliable service provider." Those selected for the role will receive paid training as well as an iMac and headset to do the job.

"Working from home isn't for everyone, but if you're confident, disciplined, and self-motivated, home can be a place where work and life don't clash — they collaborate," Apple writes.

Interested? Head here to see a list of open At Home Advisor positions and apply.

