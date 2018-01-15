Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Statement Re: Press Speculation

TIDMRR.

15 January 2018

STATEMENT RE: PRESS SPECULATION

Rolls-Royce notes the recent media speculation and confirms that it is reviewing its strategic options for L'Orange.

Irrespective of the outcome of this review, Rolls-Royce intends to maintain close ties to L'Orange, either as an owner or as a key customer.

This review has no impact on the remainder of the Rolls-Royce Power Systems business and any decision about the future of L'Orange would be subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board of Rolls-Royce Power Systems.

A further announcement will be made as appropriate.

