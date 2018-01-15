India's Exports Growth Slows in December

India's exports grew 12.4% from a year earlier to $27.03 billion in December, government data showed Monday.

That compared with November's 30.6% increase.

Imports rose a quicker 21.1% to $41.91 billion, widening the trade deficit in December to $14.88 billion from $10.55 billion a year earlier.

Although the growth in exports slowed, it remained at a healthy pace, adding to signs that economic activity in the South Asian economy is recovering.

Difficulties in the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax last July had hurt businesses, particularly exporters, dragging economic growth to a three-year low.

January 15, 2018 08:17 ET (13:17 GMT)