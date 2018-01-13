What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (January 13, 2018).

The Trump administration vowed to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal unless there are substantial changes and imposed separate sanctions on Tehran.

A Trump lawyer arranged to pay a former adult-film star in return for her silence about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump.

Prospects for a deal on DACA dimmed and the odds of a government shutdown appeared to be growing.

Merkel's party and the rival SPD agreed on the outlines of a renewed German coalition government.

China reported a record annual trade surplus with the U.S. last year.

The current flu season is one of the worst in nearly a decade, the CDC said.

Kentucky won approval for a plan to mandate Medicaid work requirements.

Saudi Arabia is assuming supervisory control of Saudi Binladin Group.

