What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

Trump suggested he is open to diplomacy with North Korea, saying he sees a "good relationship" with Kim. The president also said Nafta talks may lead to funding for a border wall.

The president accused an FBI agent once involved in the Russia probe of treason.

Trump, in a meeting with lawmakers, questioned why the U.S. would admit people from "shithole countries," roiling immigration talks.

The Pentagon plans to beef up the U.S. military role in Afghanistan, sending in more drones and about 1,000 new advisers.

The House approved the extension of a foreign surveillance law in a setback for civil libertarians.

The administration released guidelines for states seeking to impose Medicaid work requirements.

The Treasury updated its rules for tax withholding and said most workers will see bigger paychecks.

Lebanon's leader called for his country to be left out of the clash between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Rescue workers continued looking for eight missing people after the deadly mudslides in California.

Myanmar's military said it was involved in the killings of 10 Muslims, its first admission of wrongdoing.

