Shares of power-plant operators continued their decline as the yield on the two-year Treasury note hit its highest level since the financial crisis.

A weak fourth quarter has carried into 2018 as investors flee a sector considered to be the most sensitive to rising rate expectations, which are reflected in the higher Treasury yields.

January 12, 2018 16:41 ET (21:41 GMT)